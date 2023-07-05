FILE - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions to players during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, May 21, 2023. Brazilian soccer confederation chairman Ednaldo Rodrigues said Wednesday, July 5, that Ancelotti will be in charge of the national team at next year's Copa America. Ancelotti has still not publicly confirmed any deal with the five-time World Cup champions.