DENVER — The force was with the Rockies on Saturday night at Coors Field, though it wasn’t channeled through Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi or Chewbacca.
CarGo was in the house.
Carlos Gonzalez, one of the most popular players in franchise history, is on hand this weekend as part of the Rockies’ season-long 30th-anniversary celebration.
“It’s amazing to be back,” Gonzalez said before the Rockies hosted Oakland. “It’s special, the way I was embraced by this city and these fans.”
Gonzalez played for the Rockies from 2009-18, was a three-time All-Star, and was the 2010 National League batting champion when he hit .336 with 34 homers and finished third in the MVP voting. CarGo, along with catcher Chris Iannetta, are the only two players to be members of three Rockies playoff teams. Iannetta played for the 2007, ’09 and ’18 clubs, while Gonzalez played for the 2009, ’17 and ’18 playoff teams.
“That was the best baseball and the most fun,” he said. “That’s what you play for. You want to be on the big stage and on national TV and playing meaningful games.
“To be able to do it three times was great, but I wish I was able to do more. But being part of three playoff teams makes me proud.”
Bud Black, who competed against Gonzalez as the manager of the Padres, and then managed Gonzalez with the Rockies in 2017-18, called CarGo a special player.
“A talented player who could beat you in any way and help you win in any way,” Black said. “He was an all-around, tremendous player. And the thing that I came to appreciate, probably as much as anything, was that he was a really good teammate — for everybody. CarGo was the guy everybody rallied around.”
Gonzalez said that came naturally to him.
“That’s something you don’t ask for,” he said. “I just always enjoyed being around (the ballpark), getting here early, being around my teammates, going to work and being around the cage and making jokes. Spilly (outfielder Ryan Spilborghs) mentioned that to me today.
“As soon as guys walked into the clubhouse, everybody would say, ‘Where’s CarGo? Where’s CarGo?’ I mean, I couldn’t even be sick for one day because I would be in the treatment room trying to get treatment and they’d all be like, ‘Where’s CarGo?’
“So I feel happy and blessed that I got along with not only my teammates but all of the people in the organization. I was just trying to be a good human being.”
Gonzalez and his family split their time between Miami and Los Angeles. He and his wife, Indonesia, have three children: their son, Santiago, and twin daughters, Carlota and Genova.
At 37, Gonzalez looks like he could still play right field.
“Two innings,” he said, flashing his easy smile.
