Utah Utes (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12)
Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Oregon State Beavers after Branden Carlson scored 25 points in Utah's 86-61 victory against the Washington Huskies.
The Beavers have gone 7-3 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.8 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.
The Utes have gone 7-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.4 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
Carlson is shooting 56.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Utes: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
