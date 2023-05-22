FILE - Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony looks up from the floor after getting called for a foul in the fourth quarter of game 3 of the NBA Western Conference playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in Denver on April 28, 2007. Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday, May 22, 2023.