Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -153, Maple Leafs +130; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Toronto Maple Leafs as winners of four straight games.
Carolina is 3-1-0 at home and 8-2-1 overall. The Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals while scoring 36 for a +5 scoring differential.
Toronto has gone 1-3-2 in road games and 6-4-2 overall. The Maple Leafs have committed 56 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.
Sunday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 3-2. Auston Matthews scored two goals in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored seven goals with 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.
John Tavares has seven goals and seven assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.
Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).
Maple Leafs: Jordie Benn: out (groin), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.