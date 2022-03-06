Seattle Kraken (17-35-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-12-5, first in the Metropolitan)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -313, Kraken +250; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Seattle Kraken after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime victory against the Penguins.
The Hurricanes are 20-4-2 on their home ice. Carolina is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 24.
The Kraken have gone 7-18-2 away from home. Seattle averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 61 total minutes.
Seattle beat Carolina 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 24.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 24 goals, adding 33 assists and totaling 57 points. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-nine in 39 games this season. Calle Jarnkrok has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).
Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.