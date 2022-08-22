The Carolina Panthers have anointed Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for Week 1 against Mayfield’s former team, the Cleveland Browns, according to the team’s official website.
Mayfield has been in quarterback competition with Sam Darnold since training camp began. Rhule said he wanted to wait until at least after the team’s second preseason game — last Friday against the Patriots — to name a starter.
Darnold will serve as the backup quarterback. An injury to Matt Corral has left the Panthers with a big decision on a third quarterback.
The Panthers took their time in naming Mayfield, though it was clear he had the inside track to start since early August. Though the team believed Mayfield would eventually be their starter, Rhule still evenly split reps between Darnold and Mayfield throughout their joint practices with the Patriots.
