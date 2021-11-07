Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick wasted no time defending his teammate Brian Burns after Carolina’s 24-6 loss Sunday. Burns was injured following an entanglement with quarterback Mac Jones on a first-quarter play when he caused a fumble.
“I definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick said confidently. “I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. First it looked like he was trying to trip or kick (Brian) Burns. Then I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty.”
The play in question occurred with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Burns strip-sacked Jones by coming around the right end, crushing his blindside. The ball popped free and a scoop-and-score race ensued. Jones reached up to grab Burns and secured his ankle and the Panthers’ star twisted while he tried escaping.
The tie-up was brief but Burns was injured on the play. Reddick, who is among the NFL sack leaders this season with 8.5, is convinced that Jones’ actions were uncalled for.
“I understand everyone wants to win but I don’t think there is no room for things like that inside of the game,” Reddick said. “Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. I know I don’t. For something like that to happen and for no penalty to be thrown, it’s egregious and unfair. I really hope the league addresses it.”
Reddick added that he is prepared to handle any fines his comments may trigger. When asked if he spoke to the referees he laughed and said “I’ve been dealing with the refs all year.”
After the game, Mac Jones was not asked about the situation. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said it is legal for players to “pull and grab” following a change in possession.
Burns returned to action the following series, only missing a few plays. He hurt his ankle later in the fourth quarter and did not return. It’s unclear whether the two injuries are correlated.
