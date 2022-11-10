Edmonton Oilers (8-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -155, Oilers +132; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers square off in a non-conference matchup.
Carolina has a 3-2-0 record at home and an 8-4-1 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 4-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.
Edmonton is 8-6-0 overall and 4-1-0 in road games. The Oilers have a +four scoring differential, with 53 total goals scored and 49 conceded.
Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 6-4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has seven goals and eight assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.
Connor McDavid has scored 14 goals with 15 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).
Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
