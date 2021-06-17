CAROLINE FRITZ OF ANDOVER Brooks School

SPORTS PLAYED:
I was a four-year member of the varsity field hockey and lacrosse teams at Brooks and captained both my senior year. I also managed the girls hockey team for two years, which was tons of fun.
ACADEMIC HIGHLIGHTS:
Weighted 95.3 average; Senior courses included AP Spanish Literature, Calculus and Advanced History.
BEST ACADEMIC ACCOMPLISHMENT:
This past spring, I took Oratory, which is a class focused on public speaking with the end result being a speech to the school community. I wrote about my grandparents and overcoming grief. When I shared my speech, it resonated with so many different people. Mr. Packard, the head of school, mentioned it during his graduation day speech, which was incredibly special!
FAVORITE SUBJECT:
My favorite subject in school has always been history. My dad is a history teacher and so I grew up always eager to learn more and his love of history has inspired me. I think it’s super important to learn about the past in order to adapt, correct and change for a more equitable future.
FAVORITE ATHLETIC MOMENT:
Junior year, we played St. George’s away for field hockey. My grandfather really wanted to watch me play but his health was rapidly declining and I didn’t know if he would be able to. As I was warming up, I saw him walking towards the field. It was the last game my grandfather saw me play and it was such a special moment. It was one of the best days.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH:
The best advice I received was that it’s OK to take a breath, to rest, and to recover. Student-athletes have so much on their plate and it is easy to forget to take time and space for yourself. Whether it’s stretching for five extra minutes before practice, giving your body another day to recover from an injury, getting good sleep instead of over worrying about an assignment, or taking time to just be, it makes the biggest difference. It will make you a better student, a better athlete, a better leader, and a better teammate.
ON BALANCING STUDENT AND ATHLETE:
I am so lucky to have had Brooks to help navigate the life of a student-athlete. Since so many of my peers and friends around me were also student-athletes, we helped each other at every turn. My best advice for balancing school and sports is knowing your priorities and using free time to your advantage. For me, it looked like using free periods during the school day to get work done and then when I got home from practice, I’d wait to watch TV or go on my phone until I finished the rest of my work. By the time I went to bed, I could relax and wind down from the day. Your coaches want you to succeed in the classroom and your teachers want you to succeed on the field and so they are there to help!
ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN:
While high school feels so daunting in the beginning of freshman year, it’s so important to stay true to who you are and to be confident in your ability while also being open to learning, adapting, and improving. To best succeed at being a student-athlete, it’s key to be a team player and to be open-minded about yourself as a student and an athlete and to take advantage of help offered to you.
COLLEGE PLANS:
I’m attending Boston College in the fall and I’m so excited! I chose BC because it’s close to home, has an incredible community, has city access while being a beautiful enclosed campus, and has amazing service opportunities. It’s also a strong academic school that has really talented sports. Basically, it checks all of the boxes of what I wanted for a school, and BC’s core values makes it a community I am so lucky to become a part of.
FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE:
My favorite charity is the Equal Justice Initiative, which is an incredible organization founded by Bryan Stevenson. It’s mission is not only criminal justice reform but also challenging racial and economic injustices. EJI also works to educate by engaging in important conversations about racial injustice. It is an amazing organization that everyone should get involved with, whether it’s donating, educating yourself, or just supporting criminal justice reform and the push for racial justice in general.
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE:
I learned about the importance of understanding the people and communities around you. It is easy to get caught up in your own bubble and go about your day without thinking about the lived experiences of others. It is so important to not just be aware but to act on that awareness and engage.
WHAT BEING A LEADER MEANS:
Being a leader is so much more than a title. A good leader is respected by their peers, is selfless, and puts the needs of their team, class, or group above their own self-serving needs. A leader is someone who isn’t afraid to be themselves and who works with those around them to make a better community. It is someone who leads by example, is humble, and doesn’t need to be rewarded in order to keep working hard. A good leader is imperfect but doesn’t always try to be perfect, and is accepting of everyone around them.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ...
Have my law degree so that I can be working for the Equal Justice Initiative or a comparable organization to be part of making significant change.
REFERENCE:
“An engaged and thoughtful person, Caroline Fritz has challenged herself, enjoyed every aspect of school life, made life long relationships and through it all has stayed composed and humble. As an academic weapon, she’s been outstanding, as an athlete, a competitor and stellar teammate, and as an overall citizen, humble and approachable. In an era when those that are outspoken can often be celebrated, Caroline represents a ‘lead by your contributions’ mantra, and does it without seeking fanfare.
“In her studies, Caroline has consistently been a star. She is historically in the A-range across her coursework. Last spring, when the school shifted to distance learning, she didn’t miss a beat. Her AP U.S. History teacher noted, ‘In sum, I was very impressed by her continued diligence and curiosity during distance learning.’ “As an athlete, Caroline has been the consummate teammate. As a seasoned member of both the field hockey and lacrosse programs, she was a member of the 2018, undefeated New England Championship field hockey team. Her composure and humility admirable, it’s hard to pinpoint a more approachable and level individual in our community.” -- Andy Campbell, Brooks School, Dean of College Counseling