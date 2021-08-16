BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana’s first intrasquad football scrimmage of fall camp revealed a high-charged offense and the emergence of Southern California transfer running back Stephen Carr.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday the offense had the upper hand on the defense Saturday when the first and second teams squared off at Memorial Stadium.
“Probably the first time that that’s happened throughout fall camp with an extended amount of plays, so that was good to see as well,” Allen said. “I thought our defense responded very well (Monday) to that, so it’s a typical back and forth, but being the first full scrimmage, it’s really the most amount of live tackling that we’ve done. Tackling was OK but needs to get better, which is usually the case for the first one.”
Allen said the strong offensive execution began with the play of all three quarterbacks on the depth chart. Starter Michael Penix Jr., backup Jack Tuttle and freshman third-stringer Donaven McCulley all took snaps in the scrimmage.
“That’s where it kind of starts, in terms of just the rhythm and throwing the ball on time and doing a good job getting the ball to a lot of different guys,” Allen said. “Then for that to happen, you know, the offensive line, I thought, did some good things. I thought they were physical on the offensive line, and that’s something we’ve been emphasizing.”
Penix connected on a touchdown pass with junior wide receiver Miles Marshall during the scrimmage.
“I feel good,” said Penix, who is still on track to start the Sept. 4 opener at Iowa after undergoing offseason knee surgery. “A lot of guys were making plays. Myself personally, as far as the knee, I’m feeling really good. I feel like I’m ready to play, so I know when Sept. 4 comes I’ll be ready to play, 100%.”
Allen said the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Carr has created some separation in the position battle for starting running back.
“It’s pretty obvious,” Allen said. “He’s a good back, and the thing about him is he does a lot of things well. He obviously can run the football, but he can pass pro(tect), and he has really good hands and just understands football, has played a lot of football, and some guys have that knack to them. He did some good things for sure.”
ELLIS, SIO OUT
Allen said sophomore running back David Ellis suffered a lower leg injury in Saturday’s scrimmage and did not practice Monday.
“Don’t think it’s anything serious,” Allen said. “He could be out for a few days, and (we'll) kind of monitor that, but I expect him to be back.”
Starting defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto’a also sat out Monday’s practice with a minor injury.
“He should be back,” Allen said. “You’re going to get guys dinged up in different situations, but I feel we’ve got a couple of guys out that we had on Saturday, before Saturday that we hopefully should get back (Tuesday) which is good. That’s just an ongoing thing. That goes back to the depth. When you have the depth and you have the ability to weather those guys missing a practice or two or a week or whatever it happens to be.”
IU RANKED NO. 17
A week after being No. 17 ranked in the coaches poll, IU was ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 on Monday.
“It’s a preseason poll, so it doesn’t mean anything regards to the season of how we perform and the outcomes of the games,” Allen said. “But it’s a testament to where we are as a program, I guess, by perception by those that make those decisions. Using that to me is ammunition for our team, just to be able to continue to block out the noise, obviously positive noise, but block it out nonetheless.”
Dylan Sinn of the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, who represents Indiana as a voter in the AP Top 25 and covers the Hoosiers, Purdue and Notre Dame, ranked IU at No. 20 in his preseason ballot.
“Last year, they had such a successful season, I thought they definitely deserved to be included in the Top 25, especially with Mike Penix returning and Ty Fryfogle returning,” Sinn said. “But there’s obviously still serious questions about this team sustaining the success that it’s had because it is so new, especially after losing in the Outback Bowl last year against a team (Ole Miss) with a bunch of good athletes.”
DUAL THREAT OPTION
Allen was asked whether the 6-5, 215-pound McCulley could possibly see the field this season in special situations based on his dual-threat ability at quarterback.
“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Allen said. “I think that he’s a guy that has talent. He’s 215 pounds, you know, and he’s gained a lot of good weight this summer, and he’s still thin and lean and going to get bigger and has a lot of confidence in what he can do. You never know. We’ll see how we keeps developing, but that will be something, you know, is a possibility for sure.”