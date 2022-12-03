Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-3) at Missouri Tigers (8-0)
Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Noah Carter scored 20 points in Missouri's 88-84 overtime win over the Wichita State Shockers.
The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Missouri leads college basketball with 21.9 assists per game led by Sean East averaging 3.3.
The Redhawks are 2-2 on the road. Southeast Missouri State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: D'Moi Hodge is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 steals. Kobe Brown is shooting 62.0% and averaging 13.0 points for Missouri.
Phillip Russell is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.6 points for Southeast Missouri State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
