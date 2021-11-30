Ohio (5-1) vs. LSU (7-0)
Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Jason Carter and Ohio will battle Darius Days and LSU. Carter is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Days has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bobcats have been led by seniors Carter and Ben Vander Plas. Carter has averaged 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while Vander Plas has recorded 15 points and seven rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Days and Tari Eason. Days has averaged 16.6 points and seven rebounds while Eason has put up 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JASON: Carter has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
STREAK SCORING: LSU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 51.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has an assist on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Ohio has assists on 38 of 82 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The stout LSU defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 34.3 percent, the fourth-lowest mark in Division I. Ohio has allowed opponents to shoot 47.5 percent through six games (ranking the Bobcats 315th).
