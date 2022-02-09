FILE - Betis' head coach Manuel Pellegrini gives instructions to his players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Aug. 28, 2021. Being a fan of Spanish club Real Betis fan wasn’t much fun not long ago. Then came coach Manuel Pellegrini, and it didn’t take long before Betis’ fans started having reason to cheer again. Betis visits Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of the Copa semifinals on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, looking to return to the final for the first time since it won its last title in any competition in 2005.