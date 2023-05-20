CHICAGO — Early in his media session at the NBA draft combine this week, Cason Wallace was asked to explain why the league is filled with so many Kentucky guards who were “slept on” in the draft only to quickly assert themselves as star players.
“I feel like Cal does a great job at preparing us for the next level, as far as putting in sets and using NBA terminology. They’re slept on, but they go pretty high in the draft, as well,” Wallace replied, turning the question around. “So, are they really slept on?”
To the 19-year-old’s point, the list of established (or budding) backcourt stars in the NBA who came through Kentucky first includes mostly lottery picks: De’Aaron Fox (No. 5 overall), Jamal Murray (No. 7), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 11), Devin Booker (No. 13) and Tyler Herro (also No. 13). There’s also Tyrese Maxey (a No. 21 pick) and Immanuel Quickley (No. 25) doing big things — and outperforming initial expectations — for playoff teams.
Whatever constitutes being overlooked, it’s indisputable that lots of former Kentucky guards are playing big-time basketball, and — wherever he’s drafted next month — Wallace just hopes he’ll be next in that long line of ex-John Calipari players excelling at the highest level.
He shouldn’t have to wait too long to hear his name called once the June 22 draft begins.
Wallace didn’t take part in the five-on-five games at the combine, because, well, he didn’t have to. His draft stock as a late lottery pick is seemingly secure.
The 6-foot-3 guard was in Chicago for Tuesday night’s draft lottery, which set the order for next month’s draft, and his session with NBA reporters was set for the following day.
Given Wallace’s general draft standing, his status as a Dallas-area native, and the Mavericks’ stated need for improved defense, it was no surprise that several media members covering the team — which has the No. 10 pick this year — surrounded the Texas teenager as soon as he started talking.
“That would be fun,” Wallace said of possibly playing for the Mavs. “Staying in the hometown, achieving big dreams and just making the city proud.”
It was noted he could form a young, dynamic duo with 6-7 guard Luka Dončić, one of the brightest stars in the NBA.
“I feel like we would be able to pack out every arena,” Wallace said with a smile.
He later told the Lexington Herald-Leader that — while he didn’t necessarily consider himself a Mavericks “fan” growing up — he attended games with his family whenever there was an opportunity, and it would obviously be “really cool” to get to play professionally in his hometown.
The wave of updated mock drafts that followed Tuesday’s lottery draw suggest that won’t happen. Among the highest-profile projections, Wallace was pegged at No. 9 to the Jazz (by both Sports Illustrated and SB Nation), No. 11 to the Magic (by CBS Sports), No. 12 to the Thunder (by ESPN), No. 13 to the Raptors (by The Athletic) and No. 15 to the Hawks (by Yahoo Sports).
Wallace said that, as of Wednesday, he’d met with representatives of the Bulls, Lakers, Nuggets and Rockets, with more meetings and team workouts expected in the coming weeks. His destination remains a mystery, but it’s clear he’ll be a coveted player on draft night. So far, the response from league officials has been glowing.
“(They say) that I have a dog mentality that they want to see,” Wallace said. “I get after it on defense.”
That trait has always been Wallace’s calling card, and the reputation of being the best perimeter defender in his class that preceded him at Kentucky panned out just fine once he settled in with the Wildcats. He tallied 63 steals this past season — only Rajon Rondo and John Wall have had more among UK freshmen — and the questions he received from NBA reporters this week made clear that he’s still seen as one of the best defenders in this draft class.
“It’s just gotta be in you,” he said of the “dog mentality” that allows him to be so good on that side of the ball. “You can’t teach it. That’s just who I am as a person, and it’s always been there, since I was a little one. … I know how to read defenders. When I watch film, I think about how I can be disruptive and beat them to spots. Or how I should go about guarding them.”
Wallace said his time at Kentucky helped enhance some of these already desirable defensive qualities, as well as grow other parts of his game.
The ability to better read and defend pick and rolls, making the right decisions in a more timely manner and playing with pace — specifically, pushing the ball up the court — were all improvement points over the course of his only season of college, according to Wallace.
“And also — your role can change at any time,” he said. “And you have to step up to that challenge.”
Wallace began the year in more of an off-the-ball role, but he ended up taking over the primary point guard duties midway through the season — with returning starter Sahvir Wheeler sidelined due to injury — and held on to that status for the rest of the campaign, emerging as more of a leader on the court during the process. As he received more reps at point guard, he started to get more comfortable making different types of passes and generally running the team. By the end of the season, he ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in assists per game.
And there’s more to show off once his pro career begins.
Asked what aspects of his offensive game might be unlocked with more spacing in the NBA, Wallace teased more of a scoring impact in his future.
“Creating my own shot. I feel like I did it a little bit, but not as much as I would like to show,” he said, before cracking another smile. “I definitely have a little bag to me.”
Wallace did drop 21 points (on 9-for-11 shooting) in his final game for Kentucky, that 75-69 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It was one of four 20-plus-point games for the freshman, but — for the most part — he was a complementary piece of UK’s offense.
He finished fourth in points and field-goal attempts — behind Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin, all seniors — a bit of an outlier for the Calipari era, which has typically seen the team’s top freshman much closer to the top of the scoring column.
And yet, while Wallace would have liked to remain healthy — he played through multiple injuries — and made a deeper team run in the tournament, he’s already reflecting back on his UK career fondly, a necessary and important step as he looks forward to his NBA future.
“I have no regrets about what happened last year,” Wallace said. “I feel like every situation I was put in helped me get to where I am today. And without those ups and downs that we went through, I might not be here.”
©2023 Lexington Herald-Leader. Visit at kentucky.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
