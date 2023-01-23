Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-12, 1-5 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-6, 5-1 MAC)
Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points in Akron's 63-55 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.
The Zips are 9-0 in home games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Enrique Freeman paces the Zips with 10.7 boards.
The RedHawks are 1-5 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC shooting 33.6% from deep. Javin Etzler paces the RedHawks shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The Zips and RedHawks square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Castaneda is averaging 19.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 57.5% over the past 10 games for Akron.
Mekhi Lairy is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).
LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.
RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.