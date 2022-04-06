The jumbled nature of the Eastern Conference considered, this matchup was a potential first round playoff preview.
And if Wednesday night was any indication of how such a series would go, the Celtics have something else to feel good about after their 117-94 win over Chicago. They now head to Milwaukee on the crest of a three-game win streak, with Thursday night’s prize a hold on second place in the Eastern Conference and a play-in team their first round opponent.
Jaylen Brown led a balanced attack with 25 points and seven rebounds, and Jayson Tatum finished two assists shy of a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Brown’s second 3-pointer of the night was good for a 91-67 lead by the end of the third quarter, and overall the Celtics already had 24 assists. Though the Bulls put together a 6-0 run early in the fourth, Grant Williams snuffed the moment with a 3-pointer, and the Celtics finished off their third straight win.
The Celtics shot 57.8% in the first half, including 50% (9-for-18) from downtown, on their way to a 67-51 halftime lead. Theis, a force in transition, led the way with 13 points, with three other Celtics scoring 11 each. The Celtics were getting just about every shot they wanted. Tatum, with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds, was on an early triple-double watch.
Brown’s jump hook gave the Celtics a 20-point (74-54) lead with 8:19 left in the third quarter. Horford kicked off a 7-0 run with his second 3-pointer of the quarter and third of the night for an 88-62 lead.
Brown, coming in off an 11-point first quarter on Sunday against Washington, picked up on his early pace again Wednesday night, torching the Bulls with an eight-point first that highlighted a 32-point, 57.1% shooting effort for a 32-19 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Celtics pressure helped force a five-turnover quarter by the Bulls, and played a big role in an early 14-2 run.
Chicago took a bite out of the Celtics’ 13-point lead with a 7-0 run early in the third, only for Theis to snuff the moment with a pair of baskets. Theis triggered a greater 13-3 run that also included three 3-pointers, two of those from Pritchard, for a 50-33 lead on the way to a 67-51 halftime lead.
