BOSTON — — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds on Wednesday night, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to an 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tatum scored 11 points in the fourth, and Robert Williams III blocked Georges Niang’s shot at the buzzer to give the Celtics the victory in their first game this season against their longtime Eastern Conference rivals and former coach Doc Rivers.
Methuen’s Niang finished with 12 points in 19 minutes off the bench.