100 Years Ago — May 28, 1920
Andover’s population as figured in the 1920 Federal census and announced this week from Washington is 7,489, an increase of only 188 or 2.6% over the census of 10 years ago. Andover’s population has fluctuated in a remarkable degree and not until 1890 has the town showed a gradual increase. In 1765, the population was 2,442, and in 1890 it was 6,142.
The sun shone for a few hours favoring the very pleasant picnic held by the teachers of the public schools at Haggetts’s Pond on Tuesday afternoon. Morrissey’s truck conveyed the party of thirty-five to J.H. Campion’s camp which was used as headquarters. Superintendent Sanborn and Principal and Mrs. Hamblin were members of the party. Strolling in the woods to gather wildflowers and look for birds occupied the time until the appetizing supper was served, after which a lively baseball game provided entertainment both for participants and onlookers.
The several canvassers for the Congregational World Movement have been busy this week canvassing the town and soliciting subscriptions toward this fund.
75 Years Ago – May 24, 1945
After questioning at the Police headquarters, three Andover juveniles, ranging between the ages of seven and 10, admitted their responsibility for a blaze which on Wednesday afternoon destroyed the cab of a dismantles tractor in the yards of the Board of Public Works on Lewis Street. Two of the boys have been responsible for various other happenings which have taken place in the town during the past few years.
There will be a War Bond premiere at the Andover Playhouse with War Bond purchasers as special “First Nighters,” Tuesday, May 29 at 7:30 presenting “National Velvet” with Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor. At his premiere regular admission charges will be dispensed with and admission may be obtained only by those who purchased a Bond during the 7th War Loan Drive.
The local drug stores will close at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, Wednesday, May 30. This is the first time that such action has ever been taken by the local druggists.
50 Years Ago — May 28, 1970
Despite concerted efforts of Andover Village Improvement Society members to have tax-title land ordering the Shawsheen River given to the Conservation Commission, the selectmen Tuesday night stood pat on their original action of holding onto the land themselves.
The latest news from the school system’s bricks and mortar department is that East Junior High will undergo more repairs this summer, with safety items getting highest priority, and that Stowe School will be around awhile. According to the latest school and building committee plans, Stowe will house the school’s administrative offices for a few years, with Jackson School, instead of Stowe, razed to provide space for the Central School addition.