Wagner Seahawks (13-10, 6-6 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-19, 5-7 NEC)
New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -2; over/under is 122
BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils host Delonnie Hunt and the Wagner Seahawks in NEC play Thursday.
The Blue Devils are 4-6 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is sixth in the NEC scoring 65.5 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.
The Seahawks have gone 6-6 against NEC opponents. Wagner is 5-3 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amos is averaging 14.6 points for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..
Javier Esquerra Trelles averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Hunt is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
