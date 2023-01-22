Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-16, 2-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-17, 0-7 NEC)
New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -7; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. enters the matchup with LIU as losers of three in a row.
The Sharks have gone 2-5 at home. LIU is 2-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Blue Devils are 2-4 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 71.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Sharks. Quion Burns is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.
Andre Snoddy is averaging 8.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..
LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.
Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.