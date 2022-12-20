Army Black Knights (5-7) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-10)
New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1.5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays the Army Black Knights after Kellen Amos scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 78-67 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.
The Blue Devils are 1-3 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-7 against opponents over .500.
The Black Knights are 1-3 in road games. Army has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amos averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..
Coleton Benson is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 13.1 points.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.
Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
