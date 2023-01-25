Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC)
New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks.
The Blue Devils have gone 3-5 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Warriors have gone 4-3 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is second in the NEC giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.
The Blue Devils and Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Amos is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..
Mykel Derring averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.
Warriors: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.