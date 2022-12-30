Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-8) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-5)
Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Bears play Kennesaw State.
The Owls are 4-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State ranks eighth in the ASUN with 14.1 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 3.6.
The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Central Arkansas has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.
The Owls and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.5 points for the Owls. Burden is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
Camren Hunter is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
