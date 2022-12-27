Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-7) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-1)
Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 TCU hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Emanuel Miller scored 21 points in TCU's 75-71 victory against the Utah Utes.
The Horned Frogs are 6-1 in home games. TCU is the leader in the Big 12 with 20.2 fast break points.
The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Central Arkansas has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Charles O'Bannon Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Mike Miles is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for TCU.
Collin Cooper averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Camren Hunter is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.
Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
