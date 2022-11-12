Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1)
Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas face the Eastern Illinois Panthers.
Central Michigan finished 7-23 overall with a 2-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Chippewas averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free throw line and 23.1 from deep.
Eastern Illinois finished 5-26 overall last season while going 1-16 on the road. The Panthers averaged 56.3 points per game last season, 10.2 from the free throw line and 18 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.