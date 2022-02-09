Ohio Bobcats (19-4, 10-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-14, 5-4 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Cameron Healy scored 27 points in Central Michigan's 89-85 overtime win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Chippewas are 2-5 on their home court. Central Michigan is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 10-2 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 15-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chippewas and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Healy is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Mark Sears is shooting 47.0% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you