Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) at Missouri State Bears (4-7, 1-1 MVC)
Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan will look to end its five-game road skid when the Chippewas play Missouri State.
The Bears have gone 2-2 in home games. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC with 11.4 assists per game led by Matthew Lee averaging 4.0.
The Chippewas are 0-4 on the road. Central Michigan has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clay is averaging 7.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Bryan Trimble Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.
Jesse Zarzuela averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for Central Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
