HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo, held April 5 at Michael's Function Hall, included an Energy Conference featuring keynote speaker Rebecca Tepper, secretary of energy and environmental affairs along with a panel of experts. Chamber members learned about opportunities to save energy in various ways.
The event also included an Economic Development Forum featuring keynote speaker Yvonne Hao, secretary of economic development, and a panel of experts who discussed business growth and expansion in the Merrimack Valley.
Newburyport Art presents Master Artists Exhibition
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents its Master Artists Exhibition, on view in the Sargent, Hills, and Mural galleries, now through April 23.
The Exhibition features 86 works by 49 artists, resulting in a show that is thought-provoking and sophisticated.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Networking at Noon luncheon
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon luncheon Tuesday, April 18, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Wang’s Table, 46 Washington St. Cost is $28 for members and $38 for future members and includes a Chinese luncheon buffet, soft drinks and a cash bar.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Women’s City Club to meet
HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will be voting in a new leadership team at its April 18 members-only meeting and lunch at Friendly’s, 1160 Main St. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Retired Haverhill music teacher Ruth Cranton will entertain and delight with old time favorites.
President Phyllis Farfaras will be stepping aside as Teresa Gagnon becomes the new president in May. Farfaras HAS served the club as its president for five years, since 2018. She was able to keep the club going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The election and installation of the new officers will take place during the meeting. Members are reminded the $40 annual dues must be paid at the April meeting.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Those seeking more information may email pfarfaras@aol.com.
Mishstrong Hill Thrill raises $15,000
HAVERHILL — The annual MishStrong Hill Thrill road race held on March 26 at Haverhill High School saw more than 450 runners and raised $15,000. The event supports a memorial scholarship fund in the name of Michelle Benedetti, who lost her battle with cancer in 2019.
The fund provides four $1,000 scholarships at Haverhill High, one for a student majoring in social work, one for a foster child, one for a runner and one for a person whose life has been impacted by cancer. The fund also provides a $1,000 scholarship to North Andover High School and up to $4,000 a year to Saint Ann's Home for kids in Methuen to support initiatives such as intake comfort bags so that kids get some items to make their transition easier, and to provide social worker and children with funds to support activities such as going to the movies.
The fund also provides $3,000 a year to the Head Start program in Haverhill for book fairs so that children can have their own books.
The fund also gives to different food pantries such as Lazarus House in Lawrence, the Sacred Hearts food pantry in Bradford, and Our Neighbors Table and All Saints food pantry in Haverhill and also supports Central Catholic High School's Promise Program
