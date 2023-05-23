FILE- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Los Angeles Chargers have avoided a holdout by running back Austin Ekeler, by adding $1.75 million in incentives to his contract for the upcoming season according to a person with knowledge of the deal.