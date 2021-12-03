FILE - JoJo Wooden, director of player personnel for the Los Angeles Chargers, stands on the field as players warm up before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. JoJo Wooden is hoping that last year’s interview with Washington for the general manager opening serves as a springboard to other opportunities. Wooden, the Chargers' director of player personnel, has built up a strong resume in nearly 26 years within the league, starting as a scout with the New York Jets to now overseeing the Chargers' pro and college scouting operations.