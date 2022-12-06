Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-7)
Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -13; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory over Presbyterian.
The Blue Hose are 2-0 on their home court. Presbyterian ranks fifth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Marquis Barnett paces the Blue Hose with 5.2 boards.
The Cougars have gone 1-1 away from home. Charleston (SC) ranks eighth in the CAA with 11.8 assists per game led by Ryan Larson averaging 3.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby James is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 11.4 points. Barnett is shooting 38.2% and averaging 9.3 points for Presbyterian.
Reyne Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.7 points for Charleston (SC).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
