Stony Brook Seawolves (10-20, 6-11 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (27-3, 15-2 CAA)
Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Keenan Fitzmorris scored 25 points in Stony Brook's 76-69 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.
The Cougars are 16-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 4.0.
The Seawolves have gone 6-11 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.
The Cougars and Seawolves meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).
Kenan Sarvan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Frankie Policelli is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
