UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-3, 10-2 CAA)
Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Trazarien White scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington's 70-63 win against the William & Mary Tribe.
The Cougars have gone 13-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads college basketball with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylon Scott averaging 2.0.
The Seahawks are 9-3 against conference opponents. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).
Jamarii Thomas is averaging seven points for the Seahawks. White is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.