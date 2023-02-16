Charleston (SC) Cougars (25-3, 13-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-20, 5-9 CAA)
Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -13; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Elon Phoenix after Ante Brzovic scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)'s 99-63 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.
The Phoenix are 5-7 in home games. Elon has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Cougars are 13-2 in conference matchups. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Brzovic averaging 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.
Reyne Smith averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).
LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.
Cougars: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
