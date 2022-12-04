Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5)
North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern comes into the matchup with Kennesaw State as losers of three in a row.
The Buccaneers have gone 2-1 in home games. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Emorie Knox averaging 4.0.
The Owls are 2-2 on the road. Kennesaw State ranks eighth in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 4.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 8.4 points for Charleston Southern.
Chris Youngblood is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 15.1 points. Burden is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for Kennesaw State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
