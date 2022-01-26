Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-12, 0-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-14, 1-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Rayshon Harrison scored 29 points in Presbyterian's 71-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 on their home court. Charleston Southern allows 78.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Blue Hose have gone 0-5 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.1 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Harrison is shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 17.5 points. Winston Hill is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

