New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +108, New England +223, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC faces off against the New England Revolution at home in the season opener.
Charlotte was 13-18-3 overall in the 2022 season while going 10-6-1 at home. Charlotte scored 44 goals and recorded a goal differential of -8 last season.
The Revolution put together a 10-12-12 record overall in 2022 while finishing 3-8-6 in road matches. The Revolution averaged 1.4 goals on 4.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: None listed.
Revolution: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.