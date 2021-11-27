Charlotte Hornets (13-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-16, 15th in the Western Conference)
Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5.5; over/under is 221.5
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Houston.
The Rockets have gone 2-5 in home games. Houston gives up 111.5 points and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.
The Hornets are 6-6 on the road. Charlotte is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 15.5 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
Miles Bridges is scoring 20.2 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 98.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.
Hornets: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.
INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).
Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (calf).
