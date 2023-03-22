Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13, 12-6 ASUN) vs. Charlotte 49ers (21-14, 9-11 C-USA)
Daytona Beach, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers and Eastern Kentucky Colonels meet in the College Basketball Invitational.
The 49ers are 9-11 against C-USA opponents and 12-3 in non-conference play. Charlotte scores 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.
The Colonels are 12-6 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks seventh in college basketball with 37.0 rebounds per game. Isaiah Cozart paces the Colonels with 7.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Michael Moreno averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Devontae Blanton is shooting 44.3% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.
Colonels: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.