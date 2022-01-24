Charlotte Hornets (26-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Hornets play Toronto.
The Raptors are 14-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 10-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Hornets have gone 17-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 27.1 assists. LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets with 7.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 42.1% and averaging 21.7 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Miles Bridges is averaging 20.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and six assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 104.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.
Hornets: 7-3, averaging 111.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.
INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), David Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).
Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.