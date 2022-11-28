Charlotte 49ers (5-2) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Charlotte 49ers after Foster Loyer scored 30 points in Davidson's 89-80 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Achile Spadone shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The 49ers have gone 0-1 away from home. Charlotte averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 5- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Davidson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

