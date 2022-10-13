FILE - Chelsea's coach Emma Hayes gives instructions from the side line during the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 16, 2021. Hayes is taking time away from coaching Chelsea’s women’s team “for the foreseeable future” as she recovers after undergoing an emergency hysterectomy. In a statement she released Thursday Oct. 13, 2022, Hayes said she had the operation this month as she battles endometriosis.