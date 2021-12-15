CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks scored three goals in a dizzying 34 seconds, but they needed an overtime goal by Caleb Jones to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Wednesday at the United Center.
The Capitals forced overtime when Conor Sheary scored with 3 seconds left in regulation.
The scoring flurry is tied for the third-quickest the Hawks have scored three goals in their history. They did it in 21 seconds in 1952 against the New York Rangers, in 30 seconds in 1983 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and in 34 seconds in 2017 versus the Colorado Avalanche.
Alex DeBrincat kicked it off, answering Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goal early in the second period with one of his own with 6 minutes, 5 seconds left in the period.
Philipp Kurashev backhanded another power-play goal 18 seconds later, and MacKenzie Entwistle capped the scoring frenzy 16 seconds after that with a five-on-five goal.
The Capitals answered with goals late in the second period and early in the third, but DeBrincat put the Hawks back in front with his second power-play goal of the night — a doorstep one-timer off Brandon Hagel’s assist.
©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.