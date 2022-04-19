North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.