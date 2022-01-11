Detroit Pistons (9-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Bulls take on Detroit.
The Bulls are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Chicago averages 110.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.
The Pistons are 2-6 against the rest of the division. Detroit is 3-16 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting on Oct. 24, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 21 points points in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 26.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 26.6 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 118.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.
Pistons: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.
INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Tyler Cook: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (foot/health and safety protocols).
Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.