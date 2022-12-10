Chicago State Cougars (3-7) at UT Martin Skyhawks (4-5)
Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the Chicago State Cougars after K.J. Simon scored 20 points in UT Martin's 90-83 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.
The Skyhawks have gone 4-0 in home games. UT Martin averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.
The Cougars have gone 0-7 away from home. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Simon is averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.2% for UT Martin.
Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 16.1 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.5 points for Chicago State.
