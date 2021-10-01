Chicago Fire (7-15-6) vs. Toronto FC (5-15-7)
Toronto; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +108, Chicago +230, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Toronto FC looking to avoid its fourth straight road loss.
Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall and 7-2-3 at home a season ago. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.
The Fire went 5-10-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.
The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Jordan Perruzza (injured), Ralph Priso-Mbongue (injured).
Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Francisco Calvo (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.