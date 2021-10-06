FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Kansas City Chiefs have never been shy about giving players with questionable backgrounds a second chance. But when it comes to wide receiver Josh Gordon, they are giving him what amounts to a sixth. That's because Gordon was just reinstated by the NFL following a fifth drug-related suspension. But if he can steer clear of trouble in Kansas City, the wildly talented Gordon could provide the Chiefs offense with the kind of big, athletic wide receiver they have been lacking.