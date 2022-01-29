KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette from a reserve/futures contract following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas.
NFL Network first reported that Arnette had been released by the Chiefs.
Arnette was arrested Friday night and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. He is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.
The Chiefs signed Annette to the futures contract on Jan. 20.
A reserve/futures contract takes effect at the start of the new NFL league year in March, when teams can expand their rosters to 90 players for OTAs.
Arnette was a first-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020. He was released by the Raiders in November after video emerged of him threatening someone with a gun, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium at 2 p.m. If the Chiefs win, they will reach the Super Bowl for the third straight season.
©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit at kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.